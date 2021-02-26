Istio service mesh users tackle real-world integration

Early adopters of Istio service mesh have moved past early deployment concerns for the complex network tech and are now focused on the broader problem of expanding its use throughout the IT infrastructure.

Service mesh is a network design that separates the control plane from a distributed data plane made up of sidecar proxies. For those who have put this pattern into production use -- a minority of the market so far, at 27% of 1,324 respondents surveyed last year by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation -- its benefits include network management scalability and flexibility that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional API gateways. Service mesh also abstracts complex microservices network management from developers as they deploy applications.

However, hiding that complexity from developers doesn't make it disappear -- someone, usually a platform engineer or SRE, must integrate service mesh into DevOps workflows and manage its configuration alongside application releases. The difficulty of this job is only compounded when applications are deployed to multiple Kubernetes clusters by multiple development teams.

Most users don't need most features of Istio, but you still have to interact with them to write valid Istio configuration. Ryan Michela Software architect, Salesforce

"Istio's configuration is both too flexible and too granular for everyday human consumption," said Ryan Michela, a software architect at Salesforce, in a presentation at this week's IstioCon. "Most users don't need most features of Istio, but you still have to interact with them to write valid Istio configuration."

Multi-cluster configuration -- not for the faint of heart Helm, a Kubernetes package manager, is among the choices platform engineers have for managing complex configurations in multi-cluster Kubernetes environments, though Istio service mesh support for Helm version 3 remains at the alpha stage. "Helm and Istio can work together to create a seamless GitOps experience for developers," Michela said. "Helm calls itself the package manager for Kubernetes, but to me this sells Helm really short … with a little creativity, it can do so much more." Publicly shared Helm charts aren't always reliable, and writing custom Helm charts for every installation is tedious work, Michela said. Michela's team at Salesforce skirts this issue with Helm starter templates that strip away most of Istio's customization knobs. They present developers with only relevant configuration fields as they set up app deployments. Financial services software maker Intuit created Admiral to solve a similar problem, according to IstioCon presenters this week. The open source project automates Istio service mesh configuration management for developers, including traffic routing to multiple clusters in multiple regions, without requiring those developers to have in-depth knowledge of Istio. While many functions are built into Admiral, each organization must still handle integrating it into its specific DevOps pipeline, Intuit presenters said.

From multi-cluster to multi-tenancy? Multi-tenancy in Kubernetes environments has been an elusive goal for some DevOps teams who'd prefer to centralize management between fewer clusters than manage many separate clusters for individual tenants. But multi-tenant security for containers is inherently tricky, and a Kubernetes CVE that affects all versions of the container management platform, revealed in December, seemed to put that goal even further out of reach. At the same time, Istio service mesh has also been promoted as a means to establish a zero-trust architecture, if used correctly. Some enterprise IT pros still want to establish multi-tenant Kubernetes clusters using Istio -- once certain issues are addressed upstream. T-Mobile's Istio expansion plans "Most recently, [we] hit an issue where the Istio discovery mechanism within the control plane was overloaded by the rate of change of pods and services in a [Kubernetes] namespace that wasn't involved in the mesh," said Joe Searcy, a member of mobile carrier T-Mobile's distributed systems technical staff, in an online interview during this week's virtual event. "The Istio discovery mechanism watches all services across a cluster, regardless of if the services are participating in the mesh." Istio maintainers acknowledged the issue this week, but it's still unclear how the project may address it. Searcy said he worked with engineers at Solo.io on a fix that would limit the scope of Istio discovery to specific Kubernetes namespaces and submitted it to the community, but he hasn't seen it included in a release. This kind of multi-tenancy support is still the subject of debate within the Istio community, according to one project maintainer during a roadmap presentation Q&A this week. "There, you have a coupling between expectations of what a Kubernetes distro does for multi-tenancy, and what Istio does," said Louis Ryan, principal engineer at Google. "Something like OpenShift makes this part of their experience … [versus] Kubernetes, which makes less strident assertions about this." There are workarounds that can be used to associate hosts within Kubernetes clusters with specific services under Istio, but it's difficult to do, said Neeraj Poddar, co-founder and chief architect at AspenMesh and a member of the Istio steering committee, in an online interview. "It's kind of there in upstream but quite complex in my view," Poddar said. "[AspenMesh] had proposed our APIs in open source Istio, but the leads went a different route around 2 years ago."