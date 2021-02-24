Observability updates target DevOps pipelines

Observability tools are broadening the scope of data they gather and deepening their analysis of how app developers' updates affect IT performance as enterprise DevOps practices mature.

Recent vendor acquisitions and product updates, such as LogicMonitor's acquisition of Airbrake and Dynatrace's integration of Keptn into its Cloud Automation Module, take different stances on IT automation, but are similarly focused on developers and integration into DevOps pipeline workflows.

These moves come as the Agile approach to software delivery matures within enterprises, leading to frequent, iterative changes to apps via CI/CD pipelines, often distributed into microservices and deployed within complex cloud-native infrastructures such as Kubernetes clusters.

These trends, in turn, have driven a shift towards observability, an evolution of IT monitoring in which systems flexibly query a broad volume of data to get to the root of IT issues. Observability tools for production monitoring have also matured over the last year, including industry standards such as OpenTelemetry.

Now, IT organizations are beginning to tie these two domains together, weaving observability tools more tightly into software delivery pipelines, prompting vendors to update products accordingly.

"Everyone is trying to get a full suite of tools in place, and get closer to the developer," said James Governor, analyst and co-founder at RedMonk. "Better troubleshooting tools for engineering teams … is arguably the key aspect of observability."

LogicMonitor, previously an infrastructure-focused monitoring vendor, will use Airbrake's application performance monitoring and code error monitoring features to enhance an APM tool it plans to ship by the end of 2021. Airbrake's software connects application performance data to software bugs and integrates with developer workflow tools such as Atlassian Jira, GitHub and Slack.

Airbrake also covers more than 20 application programming languages, can monitor mobile apps, and will contribute to LogicMonitor's plans to offer its customers centralized visibility into the full IT stack from application code down to individual network devices, said Tejaswi Redkar, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LogicMonitor.

"Ultimately developers want to go and fix bugs, and this information is extremely valuable, [showing] in which part of code an error is happening, that [developers] can quickly fix before it escalates," Redkar said. "What LogicMonitor brings to the table is monitoring of the underlying infrastructure … so it brings a different persona who is also responsible for the health of the application along with the developer into one contextual pane of glass."

The fabled "single pane of glass" has been part of IT vendor messaging for over a decade, with varied results, but achieving that goal is becoming more critical as IT infrastructures grow more complex and app changes occur faster and more frequently, IT pros say.

"It's important for LogicMonitor to bring these features into their stack to keep up with modern technology patterns," said Andy Domeier, senior director of technology operations at SPS Commerce, a Minneapolis-based communications network for supply chain and logistics businesses and a LogicMonitor customer.

"There is more segmentation in our technology stacks, but the interdependencies between [those different segments] are critical," Domeier added. "The better we can instrument all the layers and understand the performance of them, the better we can deliver services [for] customers."