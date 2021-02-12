Dynatrace expands observability tools with an eye toward BI

Dynatrace expanded its observability tools this week with support for new data types, more DevSecOps environments and advanced DevOps pipeline automation -- and it has no plans to stop there.

The company was among the first IT vendors to offer AIOps features with its DAVIS AI engine in 2014 and now harbors aspirations beyond IT management, in the realm of general business intelligence, according to a presentation by SVP and CTO Bernd Greifeneder during a virtual event this week.

"We are massively investing to not only be your number one observability solution, but your number one analytics and AI platform for digital services in a broader sense," Greifeneder said. "Including observability, user experience, feature adoption and business data."

The vendor took initial steps to broaden its scope with five product updates this week. Its Software Intelligence Platform now displays raw log data, and its Session Replay user experience management and Business Analytics tools support mobile-native apps. The company's Application Security Module refined its Kubernetes vulnerability detection features and added support for Node.js workloads.

The company also folded its open source Keptn project into a new DevOps orchestration product called Cloud Automation Module. Finally, Dynatrace launched the Software Intelligence Hub, a catalog of supported partner tie-ins that can be installed through the Dynatrace platform UI.

Future product releases for the company will further expand its business analytics capabilities, such as feature adoption analysis in the Dynatrace Digital Experience Monitoring module, Greifeneder said.

"This provides project owners and decision makers important information [about] whether to invest in a few more sprints to … have a feature completed," he said. "It also allows development teams to self-serve a comparative sprint-by-sprint analysis of user experience and business goals versus the reality of feature adoption."

Dynatrace gobbles up more data Before IT pros expand their use of Dynatrace into new domains, there are also some gaps to fill in its observability tools, such as native log data format support for Kubernetes and cloud provider infrastructure. Dynatrace could ingest logs before, but a new Dynatrace Log Viewer introduced this week can search through and filter raw log data such as error codes or universal event IDs, which users say could speed up troubleshooting. "[Previously] you wouldn't get to see your overall systems logs -- you'd just see just what the AI generates," said Ken Schirrmacher, senior director of IT at Park N Fly, a travel services company in Atlanta. "Let's say I had a problem within my application that was generating an Event ID 304 response, or another specific ID code … Dynatrace wouldn't show me that." There are some cases where it might be helpful to get that kind of universal event ID and Google it for troubleshooting information or support from other users, Schirrmacher said, and the new log viewer will make that possible through the Dynatrace dashboard. It's a subtle change, but it means Dynatrace could potentially displace Sumo Logic's log analytics tool in Schirrmacher's environment. He still prefers Sumo Logic's flexible reporting interface for PCI compliance over Dynatrace's Business Analytics tool, but future Dynatrace releases will incorporate more reporting options for log data, a company spokesperson said. Other speakers in a customer panel at the Dynatrace virtual event this week said it had already begun to replace other tools for them. "We started with 42 monitoring tools three years ago," said Vana Matte, senior vice president of technology services at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a logistics company in Lowell, Arkansas. "[Having] one source of data … about the health of the production [environment] is critical."

Application Security Module chips away at DevSecOps Dynatrace made a major foray into DevSecOps automation when it shipped its Application Security Module in December 2020, which scanned Java apps against partner Snyk's vulnerability database as they traversed development and QA environments, as well as after they reached production. The Application Security Module also identifies which vulnerabilities have the highest potential impact on the user's business. The first release of the product included support for Kubernetes, but this week's updates identify and track specific Kubernetes versions that may be vulnerable. The new release also supports applications written in Node.js, with support for more programming languages planned in future versions. While Dynatrace, like its competitor AppDynamics, looks to displace existing SecOps tools in its bid to capture a broader share of enterprise environments, the Application Security Module also puts security tools such as Snyk in reach for smaller companies. "I would never have access to a tool like this otherwise -- Snyk would cost me more than I pay for Dynatrace as a whole," said Mark Kaplan, senior director of IT at Barbri, a Dallas-based firm that offers legal bar review courses online. Barbri has been using the Application Security Module to scan code in its QA and development environments since its beta phase. "Usually I wouldn't have that kind of security vulnerability data until we did a penetration test after [deployment] twice a year," Kaplan said. "Now we can see all the potential vulnerabilities before they reach production." Dynatrace plans DevSecOps expansion as well, to incorporate log data analysis and add more applications such as fraud analytics, Greifeneder said in his presentation.