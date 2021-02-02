Atlassian cloud sweetens licensing deal for enterprises

In the same week that Atlassian ceased offering one version of its on-premises software products, the DevOps vendor expanded the enticements meant to lure large customers into its cloud.

As announced in October 2020, Atlassian's sales of Server editions of Jira issue tracking, Confluence collaboration and Bitbucket CI/CD software, among others, came to an end as of this month. Server edition customers could choose to remain on-premises with Data Center editions of those tools, but Atlassian has also hiked prices for those products; the company has been clear that its future focus will be on cloud services.

That was the stick Atlassian used to drive users toward its cloud -- and this week, it officially added the carrot, making an Enterprise edition of its cloud, first previewed in April 2020, generally available. With that general availability, the vendor has revealed a further licensing incentive to attract cloud converts: Cloud Enterprise users can set up multiple instances of Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management for individual teams without having to pay for separate licenses. At the same time, users can retain a centralized configuration workflow for certain management tasks, such as security configuration or assigning data to geographic regions for compliance.

Tyler Technologies, a government information systems software maker in Plano, Texas, already planned to move to Atlassian cloud before its next software license renewal in mid-2021. This new aspect of Cloud Enterprise has elevated its IT managers' confidence in that decision.

"There are a few challenges that we have with maintaining a single instance of Jira for all the different autonomous product teams," said Jeff Green, CTO for Tyler Technologies. "There may be a particular add-in or marketplace [integration] that is only relevant to one part of our company, but the way their current licensing works, you effectively have to license it for the entire organization."

Under Cloud Enterprise, administrators may assign users to an unlimited number of instances that individual teams can customize. Cloud Enterprise licenses also bundle in Atlassian's Access identity and access management software, which is separately licensed for other cloud tiers.

"It was always weird to me that they priced that as a separate thing just so you can get SAML and things other enterprise products bundle into their subscription," Green said.

The Cloud Enterprise license for Jira Software Cloud, Confluence and JSM also comes with a 99.95% uptime service-level agreement (SLA), data residency controls and support for enterprise licensing agreements (ELAs) that encompass both on-premises and cloud services.

Jira Software Cloud Enterprise pricing starts at $122,250 for 801 to 1,000 users. Confluence Cloud Enterprise pricing for 800 to 1,001 users is listed at $92,625. Jira Service Management Cloud Enterprise starts at $99,750 for 201 to 300 users. Atlassian doesn't yet offer ELAs for Cloud Enterprise without an on-premises component but will consider it in the future, company officials said this week