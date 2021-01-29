NIST drafts service mesh guidance for DevSecOps

Efforts by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to set standards for DevSecOps grew to include service mesh this week, though the network architecture is a long way from the same level of use as containers and Kubernetes.

NIST, service mesh vendor Tetrate and financial services company TIAA collaborated on a special publication document, released as a draft this week, that details best practices for microservices access control using a service mesh.

"Instead of providing piecemeal security for each [microservices] component … service mesh … provides services like authentication and authorization, network resilience and security monitoring," said Dr. Ramaswamy Chandramouli, senior scientist at NIST, in a presentation during a virtual event this week.

Microservices security calls for attribute-based access control, with multiple layers of authentication and authorization that inspect multiple components of identity, or attributes, as applications traverse an IT infrastructure. This contrasts with traditional role-based access control, which focuses on authenticating and authorizing actions by human users or accounts rather than application components. Role-based access control is usually enforced at the outer perimeter of the IT infrastructure by a traditional firewall.

Service mesh, a network architecture in which a centralized control plane manages a distributed set of sidecar proxies, is helpful for IT teams that want attribute-based access control because it supports a diverse set of authorization policies at both the service and end-user level, Chandramouli said. It also enforces security policies at multiple points in the network infrastructure through its proxies, rather than through a monolithic firewall.

The service mesh document, SP 800-204B, is open to comments in its draft form. Its final version, timing to be determined, will join a future update to NIST's SP 800-160 system security engineering standard that incorporates microservices, zero trust architecture and DevSecOps. The 800-160 update will cover high-level DevSecOps processes, while publications such as 800-204B will offer lower-level tactical guidance for specific tools.

Reps from NIST and service mesh vendor Tetrate presented DevSecOps guidance during a virtual event this week.

Users build case for service mesh in DevSecOps IT pros who use Istio service mesh for security purposes also presented during the virtual event, which was hosted by NIST and Tetrate. These presenters said they favored service mesh as part of a DevSecOps process because it means developers don't have to deal with infrastructure security details. We wanted to make sure that our developers can focus on adding business value instead of trying to figure out how to [manage] the infrastructure to make their services work. Kevin PaigeCISO, Flexport "Service mesh … takes the logic of governing service-to-service communication out of individual services and abstracts it into a layer of infrastructure," said Kevin Paige, chief information security officer at Flexport, a freight logistics and supply chain company in San Francisco. "We wanted to make sure that our developers can focus on adding business value instead of trying to figure out how to [manage] the infrastructure to make their services work." Service mesh is the natural next stage of evolution in network architectures as applications become highly distributed, similar to the emergence of network switches in previous generations of compute technology, Paige said. "But there is complexity that we have to address," he added. Service mesh complexity, especially for multi-cluster Kubernetes, has prompted Flexport to migrate from upstream Istio to Tetrate's Service Bridge software, which adds a centralized management layer and extends Istio to non-container workloads. Kevin Paige Kevin Paige "Istio is amazing when you have one cluster," Paige said in an interview. "[The] problem is, clusters grow for different needs, and different services are hosted in different clusters, and everything starts to grow." Flexport plans to put Tetrate Service Bridge in production next month to speed up its DevSecOps workflows. Upstream Istio in separate clusters requires a slower ticketing system and manual approvals for changes, but Paige said he anticipates that Tetrate Service Bridge will provide a more highly automated self-service interface. Competitors such as Red Hat OpenShift and GKE offer their own take on service mesh management automation, but Tetrate appealed to Paige because it's not associated with a particular cloud provider or Kubernetes distro. Varun Talwar, Tetrate's CEO and co-founder, was also among the co-creators of gRPC and Istio at Google, and Tetrate engineers are contributors to Istio, which boosted the vendor's cachet for Paige. "I don't want to be locked into a single vendor, and Tetrate's relationship with the open source community is something I look for in companies I partner with," he said.