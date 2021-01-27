Rancher Longhorn hones Kubernetes storage for edge computing

Updates to SUSE Rancher's Longhorn Kubernetes storage project this week target growing edge computing environments, where IT pros have a chance to begin anew with cloud-native tech.

Version 1.1 of Rancher Longhorn adds new features to support Kubernetes storage in resource-constrained edge environments, such as support for ARM64 low-power chips and built-in local storage replicas that container workloads can fall back on if they lose access to edge networks.

Rancher Longhorn also offers developer-friendly, automated Kubernetes storage installation workflows. This may further boost its appeal for edge computing, because adoption there is spearheaded by new machine learning, big data and IoT apps created by Agile and DevOps teams.

"Developers waste a ton of time figuring out storage solutions for containers at the edge, even for simple use cases," said Torsten Volk, managing research director at Enterprise Management Associates. "Longhorn 1.1 ... is tailored to reliably running Kubernetes applications at edge locations without forcing developers into writing a bunch of device-specific code."

IT industry watchers expect edge computing to grow in 2021, driven by 5G wireless networks, the increasing popularity of internet of things (IoT) apps and distributed enterprise IT infrastructures in fields such as data analytics, retail, manufacturing, automotive, energy and telecommunications.

As enterprise edge computing accelerates, it presents a fresh opportunity for Kubernetes vendors such as Rancher. Small edge environments that must be managed remotely without a legacy external storage system is where Longhorn, bundled with Rancher's lightweight k3s distribution, might fit best as a kind of container-based hyper-converged infrastructure, analysts said.

"Edge computing environments are often resource-constrained, which makes Kubernetes and containers a good fit," said Gary Chen, research director of software-defined compute at IDC. "If Kubernetes storage comes with it, that makes life easier for people who probably won't want to put a full enterprise storage system there."