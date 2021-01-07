Red Hat buys Kubernetes security player StackRox

BREAKING -- Red Hat will integrate Kubernetes security software into its OpenShift platform with the acquisition of StackRox.

Red Hat plans to open source StackRox's proprietary source code, with timing to be determined later, according to a press release. StackRox launched KubeLinter, an open source project that analyzes Kubernetes YAML files and Helm charts to ensure correct configurations, in October.

Terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed. Red Hat expects to complete it this quarter.

Container security, where StackRox got its start in 2014, has introduced or enabled new IT security practices overall, from compliance as code to DevSecOps. Containers lend themselves to immutable or repeatable infrastructure deployment patterns, which are seen as more secure because they are not prone to errors in updates and patching -- in the case of immutable infrastructure -- or human error in the case of automated repeatable deployments, particularly when IT pros use them as part of a GitOps approach.

Kubernetes security in particular has been at the center of discussions among enterprises with the container orchestration platform in production over the last six months, particularly in terms of whether upstream defaults should be replaced with third-party specialist projects. Some upstream Kubernetes security components, such as Pod Security Policies, have languished and will be deprecated in favor of new approaches, the community decided last month.

StackRox and competitors such as NeuVector pivoted from a container security focus in 2018 to a Kubernetes-specific one. StackRox was among the first to deploy its software for container runtime security as a privileged DaemonSet within Kubernetes infrastructure.

This means StackRox software can be automatically and consistently injected into every Kubernetes cluster as it's deployed. That was a selling point for early adopters such as retail software maker Aptos, video streaming startup Mux Inc. and fintech company Greenlight.

StackRox also offers container security scanning within CI/CD pipelines for DevSecOps deployments, an approach favored by enterprise customers such as Informatica.

StackRox will continue to support multiple Kubernetes products, including Amazon EKS, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service and Google Kubernetes Engine, and won't be limited just to OpenShift customers.

Existing StackRox customers will continue to receive support from StackRox until the acquisition closes, and then will be shifted to Red Hat support, according to a company FAQ.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.