DevSecOps pros struggle with tech changes, top-down mandates

DevSecOps deals with ever-changing cloud-native tech, but its fundamental challenges remain the same as a new year approaches. What's different now is the unprecedented level of urgency and scrutiny the discipline now draws.

DevSecOps has been a hot topic in Agile and DevOps circles for at least three years, but enterprises have yet to catch up with attackers' techniques, let alone begin to proactively prevent breaches. COVID-19 has complicated SecOps issues, and IT pros in highly-regulated industries also struggle to align DevSecOps tools with broader IT governance and business risk management systems.

These trends have only worsened despite growing awareness and attempts to reverse them. For years, enterprise spending on IT security has grown rapidly, but so have the number of attacks and breaches. Cybersecurity spending slowed this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gartner. But it is still expected to reach $123.8 billion by the end of 2020, an increase of 2.4% over 2019. Still, during the first half of 2020 alone, security threat hunting service CrowdStrike detected 41,000 potential intrusions, compared to the 35,000 it recorded for all of 2019.

Now, DevSecOps is receiving new attention -- and with it, pressure from corporate executives, according to a panel of speakers on a recent webinar called "Cyber Risk & The C-Suite: CFO, CIO, and Academic Perspectives."

"For the first time in my career, our board and ownership of our company has taken a more aggressive, almost agitated [stance] on cybersecurity," said Donald Rowley, CIO at ATX Networks Corp., an internet equipment manufacturer based in Ontario, during the webinar. "In the past, it's been common for us to need to push security upwards … [but now] it's being driven from the top."

Company leaders are performing their own cybersecurity analysis on ATX and other companies in their portfolio and hired an outside consulting firm to assess the company's security posture, Rowley said. This will have major ramifications for his team's IT operating plan for 2021 and beyond, he said, though the specifics remained unknown at the time of the webinar.

"You think you're prepared for that moment when the board takes interest," Rowley said. "But I'm not going to lie, there's a little moment of panic of, 'Have we really laid it out accurately for a new set of eyes to focus on?'"

Tech change still vastly outpaces org change Meanwhile, IT pros are still unsure how legacy enterprises will keep up with the dizzying pace of change in cloud-native tech, even with increased executive support. Michael Lieberman Michael Lieberman Old methods of employee training and education won't work in this era any more than outdated IT security tools, said Michael Lieberman, senior innovation engineer at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a bank based in Tokyo. If you train on one thing today, tomorrow there'll be 12 more things that came out for it that you need to understand. Michael LiebermanSenior innovation engineer, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group "Because things are moving so fast, it's really about getting the right sorts of engineers, who are willing to constantly be learning about new tools and technologies," he said. "If you train on one thing today, tomorrow there'll be 12 more things that came out for it that you need to understand." Among software developers, however, interest in furthering security knowledge is low. The Linux Foundation's 2020 FOSS Contributor Survey found that respondents spend only about 2% of their contribution time responding to security issues, and don't plan to increase that commitment. But with increasing enterprise use of open source software has come consensus that upstream collaboration will advance DevSecOps more quickly than forcing developers to be security experts. The Linux Foundation FOSS survey report suggests, among other measures, community-funded security audits for codebases that produce specific, mergeable changes. Enterprise open source experts also hope to see tools emerge upstream for manifest-based container security. Kevin Fleming Kevin Fleming There are forensic tools available from vendors such as Synopsys that scan container images to reveal their contents, but the ideal would be a built-in way for software developers to list -- and ideally, digitally sign -- what's included in a container image, according to Kevin Fleming, who oversees research and development teams in the office of the CTO at Bloomberg, a global finance, media and tech company based in New York. "While it's nice to have a scanning-based workflow, it's much nicer to have the provider of the image tell you what's in the image in some way that you can validate," Fleming said. "That's going to have to be a big area [of focus] next year." Elsewhere, the open source community has opportunities to fill gaps in software supply chain security in the wake of this year's SolarWinds attack, and in IT governance systems integration with DevSecOps tools through projects such as OSCAL.