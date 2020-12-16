SolarWinds attack stumps SecOps experts

SecOps in the era of rapidly emerging cloud-native technology has no shortage of problems, but a recent high-profile attack executed using an IT monitoring vendor's software opens a relatively unexplored aspect of cybersecurity to fresh scrutiny, experts say.

Orion IT monitoring and management software by SolarWinds is at the center of a massive cyberattack by a nation-state -- widely believed to be Russia -- that was uncovered over the last week. The attack, which began in early 2020, targeted multiple U.S. government agencies, including the Departments of the Treasury and Commerce and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, according to a Reuters report.

Attackers inserted a file into an Orion software update that appeared to be signed by SolarWinds, and users of the software unwittingly downloaded it as part of routine software updates. That file then exfiltrated data to attackers and gave them command and control over users' systems.

It's not yet known how many organizations the breach affected, but a now-deleted page on SolarWinds' website had claimed as customers more than 425 U.S. Fortune 500 companies, all branches of the U.S. military, and government agencies including the Pentagon, State Department and the Executive Office of the President.

SecOps experts are reeling from the sophistication of the attack and its implications for an already-struggling enterprise security industry that's also contending with unprecedented demands as a result of COVID-19.

"This attack was very sophisticated and hard to identify," said William Dougherty, chief information security officer at Omada Health, a San Francisco-based healthcare provider. "To find it, the typical infosec team would either need to monitor all outbound connections from all on-premises vendor tools and do a deep inspection of the traffic, or simply block all outbound connections from these tools, except for specifically defined IPs at specific times. It's really hard."

Dougherty's company doesn't use SolarWinds products, but that's purely a coincidence, he said.

"I am not a current SolarWinds customer, but only by dumb luck," he said. "I've used that vendor at four different companies over the past 15 years and considered their products to be top-notch."

The Department of Defense (DoD) will neither confirm nor deny whether it fell victim to this recent attack, but one official said it has prompted the agency to reconsider its SecOps vendor requirements going forward.

"[Risk] findings we see from companies are insane," said Nicolas Chaillan, chief software officer at the U.S. Air Force, and co-lead for the DoD's Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative. "Scan containers from any of the big companies, [and] you will see the volume of findings."