Geek gifts 2021: Home office edition

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but if you're still scrambling to find the perfect holiday gift for the geek on your list this year, we're here to help.

Our annual geek gifts list reflects not only the latest trends in gadgetry, but also in life itself. Last year's list was all about making things more comfortable in quarantine. This year, as COVID-19 lingers and it seems remote work will remain permanent for many in the tech industry, geeks may see an opportunity for a home office upgrade.

For any geek worth his or her salt, the home office starts with a computer -- preferably a laptop, and preferably a MacBook. This year's 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip drew rave reviews from more than one of our geek advisors when we hit them up for gift ideas.

"First of all," said one, settling in to regale us about the M1 MacBook's excellence, "it's the first large-screen MacBook Pro in a decade, and many consider it a return to form of being a powerful developer machine, rather than a slightly upscale MacBook Air -- [with] a new fancy, very powerful chip that is power-efficient, so hopefully doesn't run as hot as the old legendary 17-inch MacBook Pro from a decade ago. So, for many, it promises to be the best MacBook Pro there has ever been."

High praise, indeed.

Of course, if the 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro's $2,499-and-up price tag is outside your gift budget -- or, just as likely, your geek has already acquired this machine -- consider accessories such as an Anker USB-C Hub adapter, recommended by another of our geek sources.

"As a geek who likes to host guests, it's been great having a station in our living room for visitors to charge phones with various plugs and wireless charger options," he said.

Another geek gifts expert cited multiple external accessories compatible with virtually any machine, such as a curved widescreen monitor or an ergonomic mechanical keyboard.

"Home office improvements are definitely top of mind as we continue into year 3,000 of this pandemic, and as I have shifted to 'remote forever' working," she said.

If you're still searching for Macolyte gift ideas, the Apple Insider blog has suggestions for M1 models, from a faux leather laptop sleeve to a magnetic privacy screen.

With remote work inevitably comes videoconferencing, whether for meetings or virtual conference presentations. One of our resident AV geeks recommended a few home office video accessories that are high-quality but won't break the bank, including an HD webcam, recording microphone and a ring light -- many are available on the market.

"In general, ring lights are very helpful for Zoom calls and lighting," this webcam expert said.

For the geek who truly has everything imaginable with a microchip inside, a fancy office chair or glass chair mat might be just the thing. And who doesn't love laptop stickers as a stocking stuffer?

