Configuration management vs. asset management simplified

Configuration management and asset management move in the same orbit -- the management of an organization's systems and services -- but they have different purposes and goals.

In configuration management, an item's utility, function and availability matter; its value, brand and physical characteristics do not.

Asset management, on the other hand, is unconcerned with service onboarding and control of how an item is pushed into service. Instead, the goal is to manage the asset lifecycle -- but not the service it provides.

Key differences between configuration management and asset management Services and systems to support business operations are brought to life via change management, which manages the services throughout their lifecycle. A proper change management system consists of a centralized database of items (configuration items) and interdependencies between the items upon which the changes are to be performed, termed the configuration management database, or CMDB. Configuration management involves the documentation of changes made to a system or service configuration. Configuration items are highly controlled resources, whether physical or virtual. Changes made to those resources are well-defined, documented and managed, and tightly coupled to the service they provide. This article is part of What is configuration management? A comprehensive guide Which also includes:

Can container tools box out configuration management?

Can container tools box out configuration management? Infrastructure-as-code testing strategies to validate a deployment

Infrastructure-as-code testing strategies to validate a deployment Configuration management processes take down GRC challenges Consider a scenario when IT staff needs to update a group of servers. A configuration management system holds records of the changes, and it documents useful information, such as the agreed length of downtime and patching schedules so that the SLAs can be accurately maintained and measured. It will also list key contact groups and handle alert suppression on the configuration items. Configuration management ensures that every subsequent change made to an IT resource is approved, measured and managed. Asset management is more concerned with the cost of the resource and its lifespan. IT asset management systems record details, including purchase value, vendor, purchase date, invoice number, serial number, phone number and other details that are deemed important. Configuration management is rarely concerned about that asset data because it does not further the resource's intended purpose. While an individual asset can be part of a group that provides a defined service, such as desktop or mobile services, the loss or removal of an individual physical item (asset) from a potentially vast pool of items doesn't damage or hinder the overarching service (configuration). A failed software upgrade that was under change control, however, could affect the entire service.

Configuration items and assets can overlap Configuration management ensures that every subsequent change made to an IT resource is approved, measured and managed. Asset management is more concerned with the cost of the resource and its lifespan. Even so, configuration management and asset management can apply to most items at the same time. Organizations place different importance on IT assets, depending on the role an asset plays in the ongoing operation of the business. There is no hard and fast rule. Assets can be -- and often are -- configuration items, and come under the purview of configuration management. But that is not a given. For example, a physical server is an asset. It has a useful lifespan and is subject to accounting rules. It is also a configuration item. The IT team applies changes to it and it is subject to the change management process. Other items, such as certificate entries in a load balancing system, have value even though they do not physically exist. Since they have no tangible value, they are not factored into an asset management program. Yet they are important and must be documented, managed and controlled via configuration management. Another key difference between asset management and configuration management is how products and services are brought into the environment. An IT service is essentially managed into existence through a well-defined service implementation framework. It is fully managed throughout its life and subsequent decommission. The same cannot be said of a desktop PC. If it breaks, it goes through an asset disposal process, but is not subject to change review. Its status is, however, updated in the asset management system.