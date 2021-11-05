What is ModelOps (model operations)?

ModelOps (model operations) is a holistic approach to building analytics models that can quickly progress from the lab to production.

An important focus of ModelOps is to automate the deployment, monitoring, governance and continuous improvement of data analytics models running 24/7 within the enterprise.

ModelOps is a DevOps variation. While DevOps focuses on application development, ModelOps is designed for data analytics.

ModelOps -- which mirrors DevOps practices for ensuring regulatory compliance, security and manageability -- is crucial for predictive analytics at scale and enables the continuous delivery as well as smooth and efficient development and deployment of models.

ModelOps is important for predictive analytics at scale.

With rapid machine learning and AI adoption, analytical assets and models are multiplying at a fast pace.

Although many organizations acknowledge the growing importance of a data-driven culture in their continuing digital transformation, applying changes based on the interpretation of data sets is challenging.

Organizations often struggle with the final stages of "implementing, operationalizing and putting analytics to work," according to Dan Vesset, group vice president of analytics and information management at IDC. As model development becomes more prevalent for solving business problems, deployment and model governance are often the last hurdle.

In fact, IDC estimated that just 35% of organizations say that they deploy models all the way to production.