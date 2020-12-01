What are the differences between OpenShift and Kubernetes?

Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes are two popular -- and intricate -- platforms to run containerized applications. OpenShift is based closely on Kubernetes, and the two share some broad similarities. But there are important differences between OpenShift and Kubernetes when it comes to tooling, default configurations and vendor support.

What is OpenShift? OpenShift is an application containerization platform developed by Red Hat, which is now owned by IBM. OpenShift is not a single product, but a portfolio of multiple offerings: These include hosted OpenShift services that run in public clouds and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, which is designed for on-premises and hybrid architectures. There is also a community-supported variant of OpenShift called OKD.

What is Kubernetes? Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform available in a variety of distributions, such as Rancher, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Google Kubernetes Engine.

Similarities between OpenShift and Kubernetes Kubernetes serves as OpenShift's foundation. However, OpenShift is not a Kubernetes distribution due to the add-ons and extensions explained below. It is distinct enough from other Kubernetes distributions that it is categorized as a separate platform. Because OpenShift is based on Kubernetes, both technologies share the same core concepts. Users write configuration files to define how containerized applications should deploy, and they then deploy and manage those applications across clusters of servers. Both platforms also support the same configuration languages -- YAML and JSON. Additionally, both provide load-balancing and routing functionality, and can run in the public cloud or on premises. OpenShift is also fully compliant with Kubernetes APIs, and any application that can run on Kubernetes can also run on OpenShift.