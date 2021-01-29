Kubernetes deployments vs. pods: What's the difference?

Pods and deployments are foundational components for any large-scale Kubernetes environment, but they serve different purposes. You need to understand the role each one plays if you want to use Kubernetes in production.

Kubernetes deployments vs. pods In short, a pod is the core building block for running applications in a Kubernetes cluster; a deployment is a management tool used to control the way pods behave. Let's take a closer look at when and where to use pods and deployments.

What is a pod? In Kubernetes, a pod is either a single container or a group of related containers that share storage and networking resources. Pods are the smallest application building blocks within a Kubernetes cluster. A pod could host an entire application, or it could host part of one. A developer or administrator creates the pod or pods necessary to run an application, and Kubernetes automatically manages them. Kubernetes decides which nodes -- or servers -- within the cluster should host each pod, and it automatically restarts pods if they fail. By default, Kubernetes runs one instance of each pod you create. If desired, however, you can create multiple instances of the same pod using ReplicaSets, which are defined via a deployment.