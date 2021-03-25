How to roll back Git code to a previous commit

With Git, IT teams can implement version control. Humans make mistakes, and consequently need to roll back to previous versions of content.

This article covers how to roll back Git commits to a known-good version, as well as the implications and potential complications of doing so.

What is git reset? Every time an IT admin commits a Git deployment, that latest commit becomes the head, or tip, of the code tree -- in other words, the current version. The Git commit process provides a point-in-time snapshot (PIT snapshot) of the version-controlled files at the time of every change. An administrator can roll back the code repository to a previous commit -- that point-in-time copy -- in several ways, depending on the end goal. One approach is the git reset command. Before using this command, you must understand what git reset does. Outcomes can vary between command uses, and with which switches. Use the command with caution. There are two modes for git reset: Soft . This mode resets the code tree's head to the designated former commit instance. All the files between that PIT snapshot and now are set to staged -- ready to commit but not yet committed. This is the default mode.

Hard. Use this mode with extreme caution. These changes can't be reverted. This command will reset everything git reset command instantiates a 'hard deletion' of all changes from now -- or point-in-time of code reversion -- to the designated former code commit. It resets the code tree to the version in question and deletes unstaged files.